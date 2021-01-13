SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 21.6% Higher Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $308,875.60 and $1.46 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00271807 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 393.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,113,474 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.