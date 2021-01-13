UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives $185.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

UNF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.53. 102,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.95. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $227.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

