Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.36). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 268,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,479. The firm has a market cap of $383.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 117.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777,458 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 410,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 326,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 284.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 247,446 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

