Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives $44.00 Average PT from Analysts

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have commented on SYBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of SYBT stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $955.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

