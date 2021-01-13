Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. The stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,338. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average of $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

