iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after buying an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 132,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.91. 2,055,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,458. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $244.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

