Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $377,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 952,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,629. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.