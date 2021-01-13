Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $19.20

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. BidaskClub raised KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 5,503,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,830,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

