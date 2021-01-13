618 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after purchasing an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $46,767,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.85.

SPOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $347.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,359,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,227. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.18.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.