Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.48. 2,551,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

