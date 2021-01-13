Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises 1.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $4,016,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,119 shares of company stock worth $202,534,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $7.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.42. 3,526,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -471.70 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

