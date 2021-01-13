Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 42.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,257,000 after purchasing an additional 804,329 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,219,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

ALL traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,608. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

