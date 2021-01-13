Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, hitting $345.49. 1,635,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,807. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.90 and a 200-day moving average of $372.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

