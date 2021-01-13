Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. 6,836,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

