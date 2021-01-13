Sonora Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4,753.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $2,129,797.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. 2,436,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,052. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $97.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.23, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.