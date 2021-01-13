Sonora Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 700 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 72.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter worth $785,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $3,602,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVTA traded up $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,775 shares of company stock worth $35,327,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

