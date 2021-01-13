Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.64. 2,159,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,411. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $84.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

