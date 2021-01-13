Chemung Canal Trust Co. Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,962. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

