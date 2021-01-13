ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 242,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,214 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

