Chemung Canal Trust Co. Reduces Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

RY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 530,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.