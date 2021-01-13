Sonora Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,400 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 663.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.87. 803,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day moving average of $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

