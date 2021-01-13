Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sonora Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,045 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after purchasing an additional 488,597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after purchasing an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $472.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $487.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

