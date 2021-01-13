ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 211835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s payout ratio is -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

