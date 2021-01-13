New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 2170391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 target price on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.12.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

