CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.44. The firm has a market cap of C$10.94 million and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

