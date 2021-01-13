Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN) (NYSE:BPY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 858507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.28. The company has a market cap of C$20.12 billion and a PE ratio of -21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.40, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

