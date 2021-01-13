Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 99840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.05.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 17.23 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

