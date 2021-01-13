Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1031002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.46.

Get Hydro One Limited (H.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.29.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2536 per share. This is an increase from Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hydro One Limited (H.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited (H.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.