Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 221697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The stock has a market cap of C$536.17 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

