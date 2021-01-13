Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Declines By 56.6%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 345,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,002. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual seating products worldwide. The company offers Liberator Bedroom Adventure Gear, products for sensuality and intimacy. It also provides daybeds, sofas, and beanbags made from virgin and re-purposed polyurethane foam under the Jaxx brand; and medical (PPE, medical isolation gowns, and face masks) and bed therapy products, assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

