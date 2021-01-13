Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.