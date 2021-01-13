GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. GREE has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Get GREE alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.