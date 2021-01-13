Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PRDSF remained flat at $$5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

