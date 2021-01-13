Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the December 15th total of 1,120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.7 days.
OTCMKTS:PRDSF remained flat at $$5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.
