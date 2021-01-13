Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 198,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,674,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

