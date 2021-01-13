Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

EVVTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

