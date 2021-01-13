Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.4% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 44,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.95. 123,949,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

