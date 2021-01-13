Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $18.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,719,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,015,947. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $215.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

