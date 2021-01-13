Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 121,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.30. 38,695,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,861,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $636.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

