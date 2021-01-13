Investment House LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $854.41. 32,765,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,840,941. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $884.49. The company has a market capitalization of $809.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,223.96, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,379,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.