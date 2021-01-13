Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.4% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. 119,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,450. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $125.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

