Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPFRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.