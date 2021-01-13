Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.77. 491,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $214.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

