Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) Receives €13.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (ETR:SZU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.73 ($16.16).

SZU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Südzucker AG (SZU.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

ETR SZU traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching €12.13 ($14.27). The stock had a trading volume of 218,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. Südzucker AG has a 1 year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

