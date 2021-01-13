Juggernaut Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $900,655.90 and $199,703.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060091 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,291.76 or 0.86247373 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

