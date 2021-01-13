Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 477,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,089. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,854 shares of company stock worth $13,790,680. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 69.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.