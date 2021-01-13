ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and $72,761.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00377807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.20 or 0.04078961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

