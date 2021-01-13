Bitnation Achieves Market Cap of $161,040.87 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Bitnation has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $161,040.87 and $184.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00377807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.20 or 0.04078961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Bitnation

Bitnation is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

Bitnation can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.