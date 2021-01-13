CargoX (CXO) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $1,528.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 10% against the dollar. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00377807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.20 or 0.04078961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,329,130 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.