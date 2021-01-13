Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $41.61 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $95.77 or 0.00255787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $41.61 million and $1.18 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 449,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,526 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.