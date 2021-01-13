Pivot Token Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $848,575.77 and approximately $462,250.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00377807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.20 or 0.04078961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.